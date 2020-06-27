All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3808 Bellefontaine Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3808 Bellefontaine Ave
Last updated September 10 2019 at 7:35 AM

3808 Bellefontaine Ave

3808 Bellefontaine Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3808 Bellefontaine Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Oak Park Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3808 Bellefontaine Ave have any available units?
3808 Bellefontaine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3808 Bellefontaine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3808 Bellefontaine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3808 Bellefontaine Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3808 Bellefontaine Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3808 Bellefontaine Ave offer parking?
No, 3808 Bellefontaine Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3808 Bellefontaine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3808 Bellefontaine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3808 Bellefontaine Ave have a pool?
No, 3808 Bellefontaine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3808 Bellefontaine Ave have accessible units?
No, 3808 Bellefontaine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3808 Bellefontaine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3808 Bellefontaine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3808 Bellefontaine Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3808 Bellefontaine Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St
Kansas City, MO 64154
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave
Kansas City, MO 64119
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary