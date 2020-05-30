All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2120 wyandotte 9

2120 Wyandotte Street · No Longer Available
Location

2120 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64108
Crossroads

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Loft Apartment in the heart of Crossroads KC - Property Id: 92015

Spacious loft in highly sought-after Crossroads neighborhood! This corner condo has a private balcony, stained concrete floors, vaulted ceilings, custom cabinets and closets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, limestone multi-head master shower,Bosch washer/dryer, and secure parking garage. This is a HUGE 1 bedroom live/work loft. Art galleries, restaurants and entertainment at your doorstep. Corner unit with lots of windows and natural light!

(Streetcar is 2 blocks away!!)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92015
Property Id 92015

(RLNE4590859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 wyandotte 9 have any available units?
2120 wyandotte 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2120 wyandotte 9 have?
Some of 2120 wyandotte 9's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 wyandotte 9 currently offering any rent specials?
2120 wyandotte 9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 wyandotte 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2120 wyandotte 9 is pet friendly.
Does 2120 wyandotte 9 offer parking?
Yes, 2120 wyandotte 9 does offer parking.
Does 2120 wyandotte 9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2120 wyandotte 9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 wyandotte 9 have a pool?
No, 2120 wyandotte 9 does not have a pool.
Does 2120 wyandotte 9 have accessible units?
No, 2120 wyandotte 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 wyandotte 9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2120 wyandotte 9 has units with dishwashers.
