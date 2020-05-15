Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2034 Lawn.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2034 Lawn
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2034 Lawn
2034 Lawn Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2034 Lawn Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team North
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice 2 Bedroom - Clean and quiet 2 bedroom home. Formal living room, formal dining room, eat in kitchen, basement, driveway.
$650.00 No Section 8
Call or Text Chris to set up a showing at 816-801-9099
(RLNE5202316)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2034 Lawn have any available units?
2034 Lawn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 2034 Lawn currently offering any rent specials?
2034 Lawn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2034 Lawn pet-friendly?
No, 2034 Lawn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 2034 Lawn offer parking?
No, 2034 Lawn does not offer parking.
Does 2034 Lawn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2034 Lawn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2034 Lawn have a pool?
No, 2034 Lawn does not have a pool.
Does 2034 Lawn have accessible units?
No, 2034 Lawn does not have accessible units.
Does 2034 Lawn have units with dishwashers?
No, 2034 Lawn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2034 Lawn have units with air conditioning?
No, 2034 Lawn does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
Park South
10841 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave
Kansas City, MO 64106
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez
Kansas City, MO 64108
Windsor House
3420 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary