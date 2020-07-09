All apartments in Kansas City
1404 E. 77th Terrace

1404 East 77th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1404 East 77th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64131
East Meyer 6

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/afe81db096 ---- Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home. Features a fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors, fenced in backyard, front porch, attached garage and large unfinished basement. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 1 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 E. 77th Terrace have any available units?
1404 E. 77th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 E. 77th Terrace have?
Some of 1404 E. 77th Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 E. 77th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1404 E. 77th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 E. 77th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 E. 77th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1404 E. 77th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1404 E. 77th Terrace offers parking.
Does 1404 E. 77th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 E. 77th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 E. 77th Terrace have a pool?
No, 1404 E. 77th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1404 E. 77th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1404 E. 77th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 E. 77th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 E. 77th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

