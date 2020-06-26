All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 10002 Drury Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10002 Drury Avenue
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:36 PM

10002 Drury Avenue

10002 Drury Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Fairlane
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10002 Drury Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
Fairlane

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply).
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10002 Drury Avenue have any available units?
10002 Drury Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 10002 Drury Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10002 Drury Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10002 Drury Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10002 Drury Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10002 Drury Avenue offer parking?
No, 10002 Drury Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10002 Drury Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10002 Drury Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10002 Drury Avenue have a pool?
No, 10002 Drury Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10002 Drury Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10002 Drury Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10002 Drury Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10002 Drury Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10002 Drury Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10002 Drury Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave
Kansas City, MO 64119
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez
Kansas City, MO 64108
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary