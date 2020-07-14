7000 Crabapple Ln, Kansas City, MO 64129 Eastwood Hills West
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 5110-06 · Avail. now
$769
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 941 sqft
Unit 5110-10 · Avail. now
$853
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Unit 5314 · Avail. Jul 24
$1,211
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1871 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eastwood Crossings.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
patio / balcony
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
e-payments
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
lobby
Beautiful landscaping in a wooded setting on 44 acres with attractive amenities and spacious apartment homes blend together to create the ideal living environment. Eastwood Crossings Apartments are meticulously maintained with a commitment to quality that exceeds our residents' expectations.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: No dogs over 50 lbs.
