Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 PM

Eastwood Crossings

Open Now until 6pm
7000 Crabapple Ln · (816) 312-5607
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Kansas City
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

7000 Crabapple Ln, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hills West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5110-06 · Avail. now

$769

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 941 sqft

Unit 5110-10 · Avail. now

$853

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 941 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5314 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,211

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1871 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eastwood Crossings.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
patio / balcony
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
e-payments
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
lobby
Beautiful landscaping in a wooded setting on 44 acres with attractive amenities and spacious apartment homes blend together to create the ideal living environment. Eastwood Crossings Apartments are meticulously maintained with a commitment to quality that exceeds our residents' expectations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: No dogs over 50 lbs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eastwood Crossings have any available units?
Eastwood Crossings has 3 units available starting at $769 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Eastwood Crossings have?
Some of Eastwood Crossings's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eastwood Crossings currently offering any rent specials?
Eastwood Crossings is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eastwood Crossings pet-friendly?
Yes, Eastwood Crossings is pet friendly.
Does Eastwood Crossings offer parking?
Yes, Eastwood Crossings offers parking.
Does Eastwood Crossings have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Eastwood Crossings offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Eastwood Crossings have a pool?
Yes, Eastwood Crossings has a pool.
Does Eastwood Crossings have accessible units?
No, Eastwood Crossings does not have accessible units.
Does Eastwood Crossings have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eastwood Crossings has units with dishwashers.
