Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:07 PM

The Burlington Apartments

1180 Cushing Cir · (651) 764-7123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move in and receive 6 WEEKS FREE on select units. Immediate availability! (restrictions apply)
Location

1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN 55108
Energy Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 80-121 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 474 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 70-116 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 70-218 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Unit 50-103 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 37+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 50-116 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1006 sqft

Unit 70-123 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1006 sqft

Unit 60-314 · Avail. now

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

See 42+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Burlington Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
tennis court
bocce court
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN.

The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home. From expansive floor plans to gourmet kitchens with upgraded appliances, cabinets, and countertops, there is something for everyone at The Burlington. Residents enjoy a variety of premier community amenities such as a pristine swimming pool, a sauna, and a new state-of-the-art multi-level fitness center. Our clubhouse features newly renovated entertainment space complete with kitchen, pool table, and arcade games. We even offer underground parking to protect your vehicle from the elements during those Minnesota winter storms. For the active resident, we offer a tennis court and scenic walking trails. Our pet-friendly apartments also feature a bark park for your four-legged family members. No matter what you desire, The Burlington is the pla

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 for all pets
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, Parking garage $75/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $15/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Burlington Apartments have any available units?
The Burlington Apartments has 86 units available starting at $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does The Burlington Apartments have?
Some of The Burlington Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Burlington Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Burlington Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Move in and receive 6 WEEKS FREE on select units. Immediate availability! (restrictions apply)
Is The Burlington Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Burlington Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Burlington Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Burlington Apartments offers parking.
Does The Burlington Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Burlington Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Burlington Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Burlington Apartments has a pool.
Does The Burlington Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Burlington Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Burlington Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Burlington Apartments has units with dishwashers.
