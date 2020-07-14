Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage sauna tennis court bocce court

The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN.



The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home. From expansive floor plans to gourmet kitchens with upgraded appliances, cabinets, and countertops, there is something for everyone at The Burlington. Residents enjoy a variety of premier community amenities such as a pristine swimming pool, a sauna, and a new state-of-the-art multi-level fitness center. Our clubhouse features newly renovated entertainment space complete with kitchen, pool table, and arcade games. We even offer underground parking to protect your vehicle from the elements during those Minnesota winter storms. For the active resident, we offer a tennis court and scenic walking trails. Our pet-friendly apartments also feature a bark park for your four-legged family members. No matter what you desire, The Burlington is the pla