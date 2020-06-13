971 Case Avenue East

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Summer Special: $400 Credit with a June Lease Signing & Move In***

In person and virtual tours are available, please contact the agent for more details.



3 Bedroom, 1 bathroom unit located on the upper floor of a duplex. This unit includes hardwood floors, a large kitchen pantry, and a large backyard (shared). One of the bedrooms has a 3 season porch connected to it. Minutes from Downtown St. Paul!



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D7myAWpYv0g&feature=youtu.be



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at (612) 547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing.



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now

