St. Paul, MN
971 Case Avenue East
Last updated June 10 2020 at 11:43 AM

971 Case Avenue East

971 Case Avenue · (651) 764-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

971 Case Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Payne - Phalen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Summer Special: $400 Credit with a June Lease Signing & Move In***
***In person and virtual tours are available, please contact the agent for more details.***

3 Bedroom, 1 bathroom unit located on the upper floor of a duplex. This unit includes hardwood floors, a large kitchen pantry, and a large backyard (shared). One of the bedrooms has a 3 season porch connected to it. Minutes from Downtown St. Paul!

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D7myAWpYv0g&feature=youtu.be

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at (612) 547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing.

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 971 Case Avenue East have any available units?
971 Case Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 971 Case Avenue East have?
Some of 971 Case Avenue East's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 971 Case Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
971 Case Avenue East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 971 Case Avenue East pet-friendly?
Yes, 971 Case Avenue East is pet friendly.
Does 971 Case Avenue East offer parking?
No, 971 Case Avenue East does not offer parking.
Does 971 Case Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 971 Case Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 971 Case Avenue East have a pool?
No, 971 Case Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 971 Case Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 971 Case Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 971 Case Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 971 Case Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.
