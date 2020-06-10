All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 948 Iglehart Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
948 Iglehart Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM

948 Iglehart Ave

948 Iglehart Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

948 Iglehart Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
948 Iglehart Ave Available 06/01/20 4BD 2BA House. Refurbished, large house, great location. - Refurbished in 2015 with brand new kitchens and bathrooms. 2 Bedrooms on the main level and 2 upstairs. Nice large lot with parking at the rear.

Main level has a large, open plan living and dining room with hardwood floors and tile throughout.

New mechanicals, appliances, fixtures and fittings at renovation. Basement is complete with free to use laundry machines.

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.

This property is not certified to accept PHA housing vouchers.

All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.

(RLNE2075118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 948 Iglehart Ave have any available units?
948 Iglehart Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 948 Iglehart Ave have?
Some of 948 Iglehart Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 948 Iglehart Ave currently offering any rent specials?
948 Iglehart Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 948 Iglehart Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 948 Iglehart Ave is pet friendly.
Does 948 Iglehart Ave offer parking?
Yes, 948 Iglehart Ave offers parking.
Does 948 Iglehart Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 948 Iglehart Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 948 Iglehart Ave have a pool?
No, 948 Iglehart Ave does not have a pool.
Does 948 Iglehart Ave have accessible units?
No, 948 Iglehart Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 948 Iglehart Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 948 Iglehart Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen East - 1293
1293 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Johnson Parkway - 1334
1334 Ames Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55106
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN 55104
Wilson Ridge
1276 Wilson Ave
St. Paul, MN 55106
Oxbo
202 7th St W
St. Paul, MN 55102
Pine Tree Park - 840
840 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Villages on McKnight
177 McKnight Rd N
St. Paul, MN 55119
John Snell Apartments
550 Snelling Avenue North
St. Paul, MN 55104

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law