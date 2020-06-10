Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

948 Iglehart Ave Available 06/01/20 4BD 2BA House. Refurbished, large house, great location. - Refurbished in 2015 with brand new kitchens and bathrooms. 2 Bedrooms on the main level and 2 upstairs. Nice large lot with parking at the rear.



Main level has a large, open plan living and dining room with hardwood floors and tile throughout.



New mechanicals, appliances, fixtures and fittings at renovation. Basement is complete with free to use laundry machines.



Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.



This property is not certified to accept PHA housing vouchers.



All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.



(RLNE2075118)