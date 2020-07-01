All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 938 Clark St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
938 Clark St
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM

938 Clark St

938 North Clark Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Payne - Phalen
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

938 North Clark Street, St. Paul, MN 55130
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!! Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in St Paul - Another listing from Steve S and Housing Hub!!

AVAILABLE NOW!! This 2 bedroom home is located close to everything. It has beautiful hardwood floors throughout with new flooring in the kitchen. There are 2 bedrooms and a bathroom all on the same level, with a large living and dining room and an excellent kitchen with newer appliances and and an attached 3 season porch. Out front you have a porch to enjoy the summer months as well! Downstairs you have room for storage and the Washer and Dryer and the garage entrance to start your car comfortably in the winter months.

This house has a attached garage that allows you to enter the house privately which is very convenient. There is a a large fenced in yard that gives you plenty of room to enjoy the backyard during the summer months. Do not miss out on this house!!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities gas, electricity, water and trash ($45 monthly) as well as lawn care and snow removal.

This home is pet-friendly, however some breed restrictions and pet deposit and fees will apply.

This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call or text Steve S. at 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing!

Here is our application selection criteria for your review:
1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by paystubs

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5210736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 938 Clark St have any available units?
938 Clark St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 938 Clark St have?
Some of 938 Clark St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 938 Clark St currently offering any rent specials?
938 Clark St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 Clark St pet-friendly?
Yes, 938 Clark St is pet friendly.
Does 938 Clark St offer parking?
Yes, 938 Clark St offers parking.
Does 938 Clark St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 938 Clark St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 Clark St have a pool?
No, 938 Clark St does not have a pool.
Does 938 Clark St have accessible units?
No, 938 Clark St does not have accessible units.
Does 938 Clark St have units with dishwashers?
No, 938 Clark St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charles Apartments
1571 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Ford Parkway Apartments
1912 Ford Pkwy
St. Paul, MN 55116
The Finn
725 Cleveland Ave S
St. Paul, MN 55116
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St
St. Paul, MN 55102
Oxbo
202 7th St W
St. Paul, MN 55102
Evergreen East - 1283
1283 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Parkview - 1224
1224 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
St. Paul Avenue
956 Saint Paul Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law