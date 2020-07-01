938 Clark St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

AVAILABLE NOW!! Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in St Paul - Another listing from Steve S and Housing Hub!!



AVAILABLE NOW!! This 2 bedroom home is located close to everything. It has beautiful hardwood floors throughout with new flooring in the kitchen. There are 2 bedrooms and a bathroom all on the same level, with a large living and dining room and an excellent kitchen with newer appliances and and an attached 3 season porch. Out front you have a porch to enjoy the summer months as well! Downstairs you have room for storage and the Washer and Dryer and the garage entrance to start your car comfortably in the winter months.



This house has a attached garage that allows you to enter the house privately which is very convenient. There is a a large fenced in yard that gives you plenty of room to enjoy the backyard during the summer months. Do not miss out on this house!!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities gas, electricity, water and trash ($45 monthly) as well as lawn care and snow removal.



This home is pet-friendly, however some breed restrictions and pet deposit and fees will apply.



This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call or text Steve S. at 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing!



Here is our application selection criteria for your review:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by paystubs



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



