Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

918 Raymond Avenue

918 Raymond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

918 Raymond Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55114
St. Anthony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Brand new 2nd floor apartments in the St Anthony Park neighborhood of St Paul. Close to public transportation and halfway between downtown Minneapolis and downtown Saint Paul.
Close to locally owned businesses including Coop Grocery store, breweries, restaurants, shopping, hardware, etc.

Large private decks overlooking Hampden park across the street
Hardwood floors, large closets, full size washer & dryer in unit
Stainless steel appliances, Quartz countertops,
Covered parking under Solar Array
Walk 3 blocks to University Ave light rail station
Only 2 units in the building
No Cats
$200/dog non refundable pet deposit

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/918-raymond-ave-st-paul-mn-55114-usa-unit-2/61089e38-04a0-469f-abec-e261c10c053f

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5717220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 Raymond Avenue have any available units?
918 Raymond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 Raymond Avenue have?
Some of 918 Raymond Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 Raymond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
918 Raymond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 Raymond Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 918 Raymond Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 918 Raymond Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 918 Raymond Avenue offers parking.
Does 918 Raymond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 918 Raymond Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 Raymond Avenue have a pool?
No, 918 Raymond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 918 Raymond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 918 Raymond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 918 Raymond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 Raymond Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
