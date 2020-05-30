918 Raymond Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage internet access

Brand new 2nd floor apartments in the St Anthony Park neighborhood of St Paul. Close to public transportation and halfway between downtown Minneapolis and downtown Saint Paul.

Close to locally owned businesses including Coop Grocery store, breweries, restaurants, shopping, hardware, etc.



Large private decks overlooking Hampden park across the street

Hardwood floors, large closets, full size washer & dryer in unit

Stainless steel appliances, Quartz countertops,

Covered parking under Solar Array

Walk 3 blocks to University Ave light rail station

Only 2 units in the building

No Cats

$200/dog non refundable pet deposit



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/918-raymond-ave-st-paul-mn-55114-usa-unit-2/61089e38-04a0-469f-abec-e261c10c053f



