918 Raymond Avenue

Amenities
Brand new 2nd floor apartments in the St Anthony Park neighborhood of St Paul. Close to public transportation and halfway between downtown Minneapolis and downtown Saint Paul.
Close to locally owned businesses including Coop Grocery store, breweries, restaurants, shopping, hardware, etc.
Large private decks overlooking Hampden park across the street
Hardwood floors, large closets, full size washer & dryer in unit
Stainless steel appliances, Quartz countertops,
Covered parking under Solar Array
Walk 3 blocks to University Ave light rail station
Only 2 units in the building
No Cats
$200/dog non refundable pet deposit
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/918-raymond-ave-st-paul-mn-55114-usa-unit-2/61089e38-04a0-469f-abec-e261c10c053f
