St. Paul, MN
871 Laurel Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

871 Laurel Ave

871 Laurel Avenue · (612) 405-2717
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

871 Laurel Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2250 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,250

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 09/01/20 Large 4 bed 2 bath in a great area! - Property Id: 306430

Updated 4 bedroom 2 bath unit within walking distance to Grand Ave. It is on a lot and a half, so there is a large exterior/yard space and 2-3 off street parking spots included. This unit is a large side by side duplex, with private in unit non-coin laundry and dishwasher. Unit also has a basement for extra storage. Close walking to Grand Ave and you even have your own front porch. Updated kitchen, bathrooms and wood floors throughout. Close to restaurants/bars, Grand Ave, Hamline University, Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

Unit is available for move in September 1st.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/871-laurel-ave-saint-paul-mn/306430
Property Id 306430

(RLNE5945812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 871 Laurel Ave have any available units?
871 Laurel Ave has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 871 Laurel Ave have?
Some of 871 Laurel Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 871 Laurel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
871 Laurel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 871 Laurel Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 871 Laurel Ave is pet friendly.
Does 871 Laurel Ave offer parking?
Yes, 871 Laurel Ave offers parking.
Does 871 Laurel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 871 Laurel Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 871 Laurel Ave have a pool?
No, 871 Laurel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 871 Laurel Ave have accessible units?
No, 871 Laurel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 871 Laurel Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 871 Laurel Ave has units with dishwashers.
