871 Laurel Ave

Available 09/01/20 Large 4 bed 2 bath in a great area! - Property Id: 306430



Updated 4 bedroom 2 bath unit within walking distance to Grand Ave. It is on a lot and a half, so there is a large exterior/yard space and 2-3 off street parking spots included. This unit is a large side by side duplex, with private in unit non-coin laundry and dishwasher. Unit also has a basement for extra storage. Close walking to Grand Ave and you even have your own front porch. Updated kitchen, bathrooms and wood floors throughout. Close to restaurants/bars, Grand Ave, Hamline University, Mitchell Hamline School of Law.



Unit is available for move in September 1st.

