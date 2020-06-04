830 Orange Ave E

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b15879802d ----

Waiting for a new resident - Come make Orange Ave. your new home! This 1 bedroom / 1bath has lots of closet space, on-site laundry, secure entrances and off street parking.

Pet Policy: Cats okay with $250 pet fee. No dogs.

Additional screening criteria: standard.

Parking: Off Street Parking by permit.

Laundry: On-site Laundry.

Appliances: Fridge, stove/oven.

Upper Level

Tenants pay electricity. Landlord pays for heat, water & trash.