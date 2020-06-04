All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated April 26 2019 at 2:00 PM

830 Orange Ave E

830 Orange Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

830 Orange Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55106
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b15879802d ----
Waiting for a new resident - Come make Orange Ave. your new home! This 1 bedroom / 1bath has lots of closet space, on-site laundry, secure entrances and off street parking.
Pet Policy: Cats okay with $250 pet fee. No dogs.
Additional screening criteria: standard.
Parking: Off Street Parking by permit.
Laundry: On-site Laundry.
Appliances: Fridge, stove/oven.
Upper Level
Tenants pay electricity. Landlord pays for heat, water & trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 Orange Ave E have any available units?
830 Orange Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 Orange Ave E have?
Some of 830 Orange Ave E's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 Orange Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
830 Orange Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Orange Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 Orange Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 830 Orange Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 830 Orange Ave E offers parking.
Does 830 Orange Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 Orange Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Orange Ave E have a pool?
No, 830 Orange Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 830 Orange Ave E have accessible units?
No, 830 Orange Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Orange Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 830 Orange Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.

