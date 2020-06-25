81 George St W

Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils

Charming 3 bed/2 bath single family home located just blocks from Harriet Island and Mississippi River in St. Paul!



Pet friendly! Don\'t miss this one!



Applicant must have viewed the property in person.

Min. credit score=680

Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Max number of people-4

Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent

Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable

Utilities paid by tenant=All snow/lawn

1 pet-dog or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/



