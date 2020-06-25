All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated April 9 2019 at 2:01 PM

81 George St W

81 George Street West · No Longer Available
Location

81 George Street West, St. Paul, MN 55107
Riverview

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1382bc4017 ----
Charming 3 bed/2 bath single family home located just blocks from Harriet Island and Mississippi River in St. Paul!

Pet friendly! Don\'t miss this one!

Applicant must have viewed the property in person.
Min. credit score=680
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max number of people-4
Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by tenant=All snow/lawn
1 pet-dog or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/1382bc4017

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 George St W have any available units?
81 George St W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 81 George St W currently offering any rent specials?
81 George St W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 George St W pet-friendly?
Yes, 81 George St W is pet friendly.
Does 81 George St W offer parking?
No, 81 George St W does not offer parking.
Does 81 George St W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81 George St W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 George St W have a pool?
No, 81 George St W does not have a pool.
Does 81 George St W have accessible units?
No, 81 George St W does not have accessible units.
Does 81 George St W have units with dishwashers?
No, 81 George St W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 81 George St W have units with air conditioning?
No, 81 George St W does not have units with air conditioning.
