Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
788 Ashland Ave
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:44 AM

788 Ashland Ave

788 Ashland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

788 Ashland Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available August 1st, 2019!

3 BR/1 BA lower-level unit available August 1st! This home is located in a fabulous St. Paul neighborhood and features beautiful built-ins and natural woodwork, hardwood floors and an updated kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, granite island and tons of cupboard space!

Pets okay! Two max under 30 pounds with a $200 (refundable) pet deposit per pet and $20 per month pet rent per pet.

Water and trash INCLUDED in rent!

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
Available August 1at!
Garage space available $50 per month per garage stall

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
