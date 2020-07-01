All apartments in St. Paul
776 Cherokee Ave Unit 1
776 Cherokee Ave Unit 1

776 Cherokee Ave · No Longer Available
Location

776 Cherokee Ave, St. Paul, MN 55107
Baker - Annapolis

Amenities

dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Unit Unit 1 Available 05/01/20 June 1 Move in Bring your Dog - Property Id: 247047

This main level 2 bedrooms 1 bath lower level duplex will be ready to go June 1st. Tenants Pay All Utilities, Laundry & Storage in the lower level. tenants handle lawn and snow removal. Stree parking. DOGS ONLY okay with owner approval & additional deposit. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ AuntieBRentals. com owner does NOT accept section 8.
The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600+ credit or higher.
$150 lease signing fee. First month's rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home.
Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at RealtyONEGroup Choice.
5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247047
Property Id 247047

(RLNE5717340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 776 Cherokee Ave Unit 1 have any available units?
776 Cherokee Ave Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 776 Cherokee Ave Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
776 Cherokee Ave Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 776 Cherokee Ave Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 776 Cherokee Ave Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 776 Cherokee Ave Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 776 Cherokee Ave Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 776 Cherokee Ave Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 776 Cherokee Ave Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 776 Cherokee Ave Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 776 Cherokee Ave Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 776 Cherokee Ave Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 776 Cherokee Ave Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 776 Cherokee Ave Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 776 Cherokee Ave Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 776 Cherokee Ave Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 776 Cherokee Ave Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

