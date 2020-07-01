776 Cherokee Ave Unit 1

Amenities

Unit Unit 1 Available 05/01/20 June 1 Move in Bring your Dog - Property Id: 247047



This main level 2 bedrooms 1 bath lower level duplex will be ready to go June 1st. Tenants Pay All Utilities, Laundry & Storage in the lower level. tenants handle lawn and snow removal. Stree parking. DOGS ONLY okay with owner approval & additional deposit. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ AuntieBRentals. com owner does NOT accept section 8.

The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600+ credit or higher.

$150 lease signing fee. First month's rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home.

Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at RealtyONEGroup Choice.

5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls.

