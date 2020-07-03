All apartments in St. Paul
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
748 Minnehaha Avenue W
Last updated November 10 2019 at 11:42 AM

748 Minnehaha Avenue W

748 Minnehaha Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

748 Minnehaha Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
West Frogtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 12/08/19 2 Bedroom Duplex - Property Id: 59821

Very nice 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom unit. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Updated with new Carpet and paint throughout. Great location that is right on a bus line and across the street from a park. Very spacious basement that has a third bedroom and playroom plus washer and dryer, that can be rented for an additional $100 per month. Rental Requirements: 550 Credit Score, $3500+ Gross Monthly Household Income, No Felonies, No Eviction, No Ud's.
Application fee is $45

All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Eric Janson, Realty Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/59821p
Property Id 59821

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5269545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 748 Minnehaha Avenue W have any available units?
748 Minnehaha Avenue W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 748 Minnehaha Avenue W have?
Some of 748 Minnehaha Avenue W's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 748 Minnehaha Avenue W currently offering any rent specials?
748 Minnehaha Avenue W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 748 Minnehaha Avenue W pet-friendly?
No, 748 Minnehaha Avenue W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 748 Minnehaha Avenue W offer parking?
No, 748 Minnehaha Avenue W does not offer parking.
Does 748 Minnehaha Avenue W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 748 Minnehaha Avenue W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 748 Minnehaha Avenue W have a pool?
No, 748 Minnehaha Avenue W does not have a pool.
Does 748 Minnehaha Avenue W have accessible units?
No, 748 Minnehaha Avenue W does not have accessible units.
Does 748 Minnehaha Avenue W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 748 Minnehaha Avenue W has units with dishwashers.

