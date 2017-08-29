748 Minnehaha Avenue W

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher all utils included recently renovated carpet

Available 12/08/19 2 Bedroom Duplex - Property Id: 59821



Very nice 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom unit. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Updated with new Carpet and paint throughout. Great location that is right on a bus line and across the street from a park. Very spacious basement that has a third bedroom and playroom plus washer and dryer, that can be rented for an additional $100 per month. Rental Requirements: 550 Credit Score, $3500+ Gross Monthly Household Income, No Felonies, No Eviction, No Ud's.

Application fee is $45



Eric Janson, Realty Group

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/59821p

No Pets Allowed



