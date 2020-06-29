All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:16 PM

682 State St

682 State Street · No Longer Available
Location

682 State Street, St. Paul, MN 55107
Baker - Annapolis

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
pool
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom duplex available March 1st! Conveniently located right on the bus line, minutes from downtown St Paul, major freeways, grocery stores, diverse restaurant options and more! Features a large living room with lovely walk out to deck and large shared yard, spacious kitchen with a dining area and half bath for convenience. Upstairs holds 2 bedrooms and full bath. Lower level includes den, laundry and 3rd bedroom. Owner covers trash! Tenants responsible for gas, electric and water. Street parking only. Copy and paste the following link into your web browser to view the VIRTUAL TOUR https://youtu.be/nZJzGWC0P48 Copy and paste the following link in your web browser to book a tour online with Amanda Coleman from Coleman Homes with Renters Warehouse: https://showmojo.com/l/e1d967c024/682-state-st-saint-paul-mn-55107 Security deposit same as rent, app fee 55 per adult. No pets. 1 time 150 lease administration fee applies. Property is not approved for the section 8 program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 682 State St have any available units?
682 State St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 682 State St currently offering any rent specials?
682 State St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 682 State St pet-friendly?
No, 682 State St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 682 State St offer parking?
No, 682 State St does not offer parking.
Does 682 State St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 682 State St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 682 State St have a pool?
Yes, 682 State St has a pool.
Does 682 State St have accessible units?
No, 682 State St does not have accessible units.
Does 682 State St have units with dishwashers?
No, 682 State St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 682 State St have units with air conditioning?
No, 682 State St does not have units with air conditioning.

