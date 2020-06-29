Amenities

3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom duplex available March 1st! Conveniently located right on the bus line, minutes from downtown St Paul, major freeways, grocery stores, diverse restaurant options and more! Features a large living room with lovely walk out to deck and large shared yard, spacious kitchen with a dining area and half bath for convenience. Upstairs holds 2 bedrooms and full bath. Lower level includes den, laundry and 3rd bedroom. Owner covers trash! Tenants responsible for gas, electric and water. Street parking only. Copy and paste the following link into your web browser to view the VIRTUAL TOUR https://youtu.be/nZJzGWC0P48 Copy and paste the following link in your web browser to book a tour online with Amanda Coleman from Coleman Homes with Renters Warehouse: https://showmojo.com/l/e1d967c024/682-state-st-saint-paul-mn-55107 Security deposit same as rent, app fee 55 per adult. No pets. 1 time 150 lease administration fee applies. Property is not approved for the section 8 program.