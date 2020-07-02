Amenities

678 Pascal Street N. Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom 2 full bath large house in St Paul Midway!! - Another great listing from Steve and Housing Hub!



Available 08/1. This large 4 bedroom home is tucked back into the heart of Midway near Hamline University and just a short walk to the Light Rail to get you to either downtown Twin Cities. Close to everything you need, Lifetime Fitness, lots of mom and pop restaurants, Target and Wal-Mart and easy access to the highway.



The house has 3 bedrooms upstairs with a full bathroom. The kitchen, large dining room, living room and front and back dens are located on the main level. Kitchen is complete with a dishwasher and microwave along with stainless steel appliances. Downstairs you have the 4th bedroom along with your washer and dryer, work bench and tons of storage.



There are hardwood floors throughout with only carpet in two bedrooms. Lots of storage and lots of room in this single family house.



Behind the house is a parking pad off street and a raised garden bed and yard for the green thumb flower/vegetable gardener. Don't miss out!!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities including trash ($45 monthly) as well as lawn care and snow removal.



This home is pet-friendly, however some breed restrictions and pet deposit and fees will apply.



This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call or text Steve S. at 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing!



Application Criteria:

1. Preferred credit score of 650+

2. Good rental history:No UDs or Evictions

3. Clean background: No Felonies

4. Gross monthly income must be 2.5x the monthly rent

5. 12 month minimum lease term



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



