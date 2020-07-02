All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

678 Pascal Street N.

678 North Pascal Street · (952) 288-1227
Location

678 North Pascal Street, St. Paul, MN 55104
Hamline - Midway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 678 Pascal Street N. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,695

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1372 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
678 Pascal Street N. Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom 2 full bath large house in St Paul Midway!! - Another great listing from Steve and Housing Hub!

Available 08/1. This large 4 bedroom home is tucked back into the heart of Midway near Hamline University and just a short walk to the Light Rail to get you to either downtown Twin Cities. Close to everything you need, Lifetime Fitness, lots of mom and pop restaurants, Target and Wal-Mart and easy access to the highway.

The house has 3 bedrooms upstairs with a full bathroom. The kitchen, large dining room, living room and front and back dens are located on the main level. Kitchen is complete with a dishwasher and microwave along with stainless steel appliances. Downstairs you have the 4th bedroom along with your washer and dryer, work bench and tons of storage.

There are hardwood floors throughout with only carpet in two bedrooms. Lots of storage and lots of room in this single family house.

Behind the house is a parking pad off street and a raised garden bed and yard for the green thumb flower/vegetable gardener. Don't miss out!!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities including trash ($45 monthly) as well as lawn care and snow removal.

This home is pet-friendly, however some breed restrictions and pet deposit and fees will apply.

This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call or text Steve S. at 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing!

Application Criteria:
1. Preferred credit score of 650+
2. Good rental history:No UDs or Evictions
3. Clean background: No Felonies
4. Gross monthly income must be 2.5x the monthly rent
5. 12 month minimum lease term

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5891537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 678 Pascal Street N. have any available units?
678 Pascal Street N. has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 678 Pascal Street N. have?
Some of 678 Pascal Street N.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 678 Pascal Street N. currently offering any rent specials?
678 Pascal Street N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 678 Pascal Street N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 678 Pascal Street N. is pet friendly.
Does 678 Pascal Street N. offer parking?
Yes, 678 Pascal Street N. offers parking.
Does 678 Pascal Street N. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 678 Pascal Street N. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 678 Pascal Street N. have a pool?
No, 678 Pascal Street N. does not have a pool.
Does 678 Pascal Street N. have accessible units?
No, 678 Pascal Street N. does not have accessible units.
Does 678 Pascal Street N. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 678 Pascal Street N. has units with dishwashers.
