674 Lawson Ave E Apt 2

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking

Available Now! Subsidy housing accepted, maximum 3 occupants.

See video tours of interior and exterior at www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com



Clean, updated two bedroom, one bath apartment for rent in five-unit home on quiet street. This apartment is on the second floor, it has fresh paint, new carpeting, updated electrical and plumbing, a large kitchen with plenty of storage, new refrigerator, and gas stove. Coin laundry in basement. One off-street parking spot included.



$1,050 monthly rent includes water and trash. Tenant pays electric baseboard heat, electricity, cooking gas, cable.



Responsible landlords live in the neighborhood. $1,025 security deposit. $40 credit and background check fee per adult. No smoking, no pets, no evictions, no criminal, good rental history. Maximum occupants 2 adults, 1 child.



Home is near the corner of Lawson Ave E and Payne Ave on Saint Paul's East Side (Payne/Phalen neighborhood). Close to up-and-coming Payne Ave restaurants (Ward Six, Cooks, Tongue and Cheek), stores, Arlington Heights Library and Community Center, public transit and schools.



