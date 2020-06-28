674 Lawson Ave E Apt 2

Amenities
Available Now! Subsidy housing accepted, maximum 3 occupants.
See video tours of interior and exterior at www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com
Clean, updated two bedroom, one bath apartment for rent in five-unit home on quiet street. This apartment is on the second floor, it has fresh paint, new carpeting, updated electrical and plumbing, a large kitchen with plenty of storage, new refrigerator, and gas stove. Coin laundry in basement. One off-street parking spot included.
$1,050 monthly rent includes water and trash. Tenant pays electric baseboard heat, electricity, cooking gas, cable.
Responsible landlords live in the neighborhood. $1,025 security deposit. $40 credit and background check fee per adult. No smoking, no pets, no evictions, no criminal, good rental history. Maximum occupants 2 adults, 1 child.
Home is near the corner of Lawson Ave E and Payne Ave on Saint Paul's East Side (Payne/Phalen neighborhood). Close to up-and-coming Payne Ave restaurants (Ward Six, Cooks, Tongue and Cheek), stores, Arlington Heights Library and Community Center, public transit and schools.
