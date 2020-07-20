659 4th St E

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rehabbed Single Family Home in Dayton's Bluff - Another fantastic listing from Chance and Housing Hub!



Available now. Recently rehabbed 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home available in Dayton's Bluff neighborhood. This home features front porch, hardwood floors in the living and dining room, new black appliances in kitchen along with washer/dryer. Upstairs features large front bedroom with walk in closet and medium sized second bedroom with great closet space. Updated fixtures in 2nd level bathroom. Basement storage in clean St. Paul basement along with small back porch, partially fenced yard, and 1 car detached garage with additional off street parking.



This house is pet friendly. However, there are certain breed restrictions and additional fees will apply.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities along with lawn and snow care.



This building is 5 minutes from Downtown St. Paul, CHS Field, the Farmers Market and 94 Highway. Close to Mississippi Market, Cub Foods and Swede Hollow Cafe.



This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.



Please make sure to mention this address when leaving a message. Call Chance at 612-244-5885 to schedule a showing!



Application Criteria:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgements

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income must be 2.5x the monthly rent



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



