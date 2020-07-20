All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 659 4th St E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
659 4th St E
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:06 AM

659 4th St E

659 4th Street East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

659 4th Street East, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rehabbed Single Family Home in Dayton's Bluff - Another fantastic listing from Chance and Housing Hub!

Available now. Recently rehabbed 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home available in Dayton's Bluff neighborhood. This home features front porch, hardwood floors in the living and dining room, new black appliances in kitchen along with washer/dryer. Upstairs features large front bedroom with walk in closet and medium sized second bedroom with great closet space. Updated fixtures in 2nd level bathroom. Basement storage in clean St. Paul basement along with small back porch, partially fenced yard, and 1 car detached garage with additional off street parking.

This house is pet friendly. However, there are certain breed restrictions and additional fees will apply.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities along with lawn and snow care.

This building is 5 minutes from Downtown St. Paul, CHS Field, the Farmers Market and 94 Highway. Close to Mississippi Market, Cub Foods and Swede Hollow Cafe.

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.

Please make sure to mention this address when leaving a message. Call Chance at 612-244-5885 to schedule a showing!

Application Criteria:
1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgements
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income must be 2.5x the monthly rent

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE4768717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 659 4th St E have any available units?
659 4th St E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 659 4th St E have?
Some of 659 4th St E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 659 4th St E currently offering any rent specials?
659 4th St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 659 4th St E pet-friendly?
Yes, 659 4th St E is pet friendly.
Does 659 4th St E offer parking?
Yes, 659 4th St E offers parking.
Does 659 4th St E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 659 4th St E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 659 4th St E have a pool?
No, 659 4th St E does not have a pool.
Does 659 4th St E have accessible units?
No, 659 4th St E does not have accessible units.
Does 659 4th St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 659 4th St E does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

LaBlanche Apartments
390 Cottage Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
The Finn
725 Cleveland Ave S
St. Paul, MN 55116
2700 University
2700 University Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55114
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr
St. Paul, MN 55108
The Lofts at Farmers Market
260 5th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E
St. Paul, MN 55101
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55114

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
Macalester GrovelandNorth Of MarylandProsperity Heights
West SeventhHamline Midway

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law