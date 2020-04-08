640 Charles Ave.

Amenities

**Winter Special- $700 Credit with a lease signed in December**

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home! This property features a huge eat-in kitchen, a sun room, separate living/dining areas, a back patio, a partially fenced yard, and a 1 car detached garage! All bedrooms, as well as the laundry, are located on the second level. Close to many restaurants as well as Downtown St. Paul!



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcQfNVoMqYs&feature=youtu.be



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at (612) 547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available 12/31/19

