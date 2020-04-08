All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

640 Charles Ave.

640 Charles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

640 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
West Frogtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**Winter Special- $700 Credit with a lease signed in December**
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home! This property features a huge eat-in kitchen, a sun room, separate living/dining areas, a back patio, a partially fenced yard, and a 1 car detached garage! All bedrooms, as well as the laundry, are located on the second level. Close to many restaurants as well as Downtown St. Paul!

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcQfNVoMqYs&feature=youtu.be

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at (612) 547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available 12/31/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

