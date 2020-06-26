All apartments in St. Paul
636 Edmund Ave
636 Edmund Ave

636 Edmund Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

636 Edmund Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
West Frogtown

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse! - This is a beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath house in highly sought after St. Paul neighborhood. Close to the light rail, and new Allianze soccer field! Great location!

This property features 2 nice sized bedrooms, new kitchen (modern) with stainless steel appliances, large living room, new carpet, updated bathroom, and much more!! Come check this out before it's gone.

Set up a showing now! You can request tour here for a quick reply!

763.445.2639
Elite Property Management Group LLC

(RLNE5063739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 Edmund Ave have any available units?
636 Edmund Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 636 Edmund Ave have?
Some of 636 Edmund Ave's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 Edmund Ave currently offering any rent specials?
636 Edmund Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 Edmund Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 636 Edmund Ave is pet friendly.
Does 636 Edmund Ave offer parking?
No, 636 Edmund Ave does not offer parking.
Does 636 Edmund Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 636 Edmund Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 Edmund Ave have a pool?
No, 636 Edmund Ave does not have a pool.
Does 636 Edmund Ave have accessible units?
No, 636 Edmund Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 636 Edmund Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 636 Edmund Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
