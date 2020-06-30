All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

615 maryland ave e 1

615 Maryland Ave E · No Longer Available
Location

615 Maryland Ave E, St. Paul, MN 55130
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
updated 2 beds 1 bath - Property Id: 174441

Recently updated 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom, lower unit of duplex. New kitchen, new bathroom , paint, flooring etc. Section 8 welcomed. Owner pays water/sewer and trash. Residence pays gas and electric as well as responsible for snow/ice removal. Washer and dryer located in basement.

Must make at least $2200/mo with verifiable income. No smoking. No pets. No evictions. Satisfactory credit.

**Emails only at this time. managment@setaparthousing.com**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/174441p
Property Id 174441

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5296497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 maryland ave e 1 have any available units?
615 maryland ave e 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 maryland ave e 1 have?
Some of 615 maryland ave e 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 maryland ave e 1 currently offering any rent specials?
615 maryland ave e 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 maryland ave e 1 pet-friendly?
No, 615 maryland ave e 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 615 maryland ave e 1 offer parking?
No, 615 maryland ave e 1 does not offer parking.
Does 615 maryland ave e 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 615 maryland ave e 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 maryland ave e 1 have a pool?
No, 615 maryland ave e 1 does not have a pool.
Does 615 maryland ave e 1 have accessible units?
No, 615 maryland ave e 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 615 maryland ave e 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 maryland ave e 1 has units with dishwashers.

