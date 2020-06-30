615 maryland ave e 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Recently updated 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom, lower unit of duplex. New kitchen, new bathroom , paint, flooring etc. Section 8 welcomed. Owner pays water/sewer and trash. Residence pays gas and electric as well as responsible for snow/ice removal. Washer and dryer located in basement.



Must make at least $2200/mo with verifiable income. No smoking. No pets. No evictions. Satisfactory credit.



**Emails only at this time. managment@setaparthousing.com**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/174441p

No Pets Allowed



