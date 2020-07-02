All apartments in St. Paul
608 Beaumont St East

608 East Beaumont Street · No Longer Available
Location

608 East Beaumont Street, St. Paul, MN 55130
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Rehabbed 2 Bedroom in Upper Level Duplex - Another great listing from Chance and Housing Hub! Call 612-244-5885 to schedule a showing.

Available now. This updated upper level 2 bedroom duplex is just what you've been looking for. Hardwood floors in living room and 2 medium/large bedrooms. Updated flooring in bathroom and kitchen. New stainless steel appliances, cabinets, and granite counter tops. Washer/Dryer hookups in unit.

This property is located next to Swede Hollow Park with easy access to Metro State University, I-94, 35E, and minutes away from downtown Saint Paul.

Tenant responsible for electric only! Owner pays heat, water/sewer, trash, and handles lawn care and snow removal.

Sorry no pets.

Please review the application criteria and call Chance at 612-244-5885 to schedule a showing today.

Application Criteria:
1. Credit score of 550 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income minimum of 2.5 times the rent

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5444737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Beaumont St East have any available units?
608 Beaumont St East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 Beaumont St East have?
Some of 608 Beaumont St East's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Beaumont St East currently offering any rent specials?
608 Beaumont St East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Beaumont St East pet-friendly?
No, 608 Beaumont St East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 608 Beaumont St East offer parking?
No, 608 Beaumont St East does not offer parking.
Does 608 Beaumont St East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Beaumont St East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Beaumont St East have a pool?
No, 608 Beaumont St East does not have a pool.
Does 608 Beaumont St East have accessible units?
No, 608 Beaumont St East does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Beaumont St East have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 Beaumont St East does not have units with dishwashers.

