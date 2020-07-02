608 Beaumont St East

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Rehabbed 2 Bedroom in Upper Level Duplex - Another great listing from Chance and Housing Hub! Call 612-244-5885 to schedule a showing.



Available now. This updated upper level 2 bedroom duplex is just what you've been looking for. Hardwood floors in living room and 2 medium/large bedrooms. Updated flooring in bathroom and kitchen. New stainless steel appliances, cabinets, and granite counter tops. Washer/Dryer hookups in unit.



This property is located next to Swede Hollow Park with easy access to Metro State University, I-94, 35E, and minutes away from downtown Saint Paul.



Tenant responsible for electric only! Owner pays heat, water/sewer, trash, and handles lawn care and snow removal.



Sorry no pets.



Please review the application criteria and call Chance at 612-244-5885 to schedule a showing today.



Application Criteria:

1. Credit score of 550 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income minimum of 2.5 times the rent



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



