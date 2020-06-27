604 Orange Ave E

Amenities

Newly Renovated upper level one bedroom in St.Paul! Available NOW! - Renovated and freshly painted, one bedroom and one bath. This spacious apartment is located on the second floor of a duplex. Large living room and bedroom complete with walk in closet! Spacious shared backyard and off street parking included. There is shared free laundry located in the basement with plenty of storage space. Conveniently located, and close to downtown, with restaurants, shopping and public transportation.



Applicants who do not meet minimum screening standards will not be approved.Applicant must have current photo identification and a valid social security number.Applicant's monthly household income must exceed three times the rent. All income must be from a verifiable source. Unverifiable income will not be considered.Applicants must receive positive references from all previous landlords for the previous 5 years.Applicant may not have any evictions or unpaid judgments from previous landlords.Applicant must exhibit a responsible financial life. Credit score must be a minimum of 600.A background check will be conducted on all applicants over 18. Applicant's background must exhibit a pattern of responsibility.Applicant must be a non-smoker.Occupancy is limited to 2 people per bedroom.At landlord's discretion, compensating factors such as an additional security deposit or co-signer (guarantor) may be required for qualification if Applicant fails to meet any one of the above requirements.



No Cats Allowed



