All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 604 Orange Ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
604 Orange Ave E
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

604 Orange Ave E

604 Orange Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Payne - Phalen
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

604 Orange Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55130
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Newly Renovated upper level one bedroom in St.Paul! Available NOW! - Renovated and freshly painted, one bedroom and one bath. This spacious apartment is located on the second floor of a duplex. Large living room and bedroom complete with walk in closet! Spacious shared backyard and off street parking included. There is shared free laundry located in the basement with plenty of storage space. Conveniently located, and close to downtown, with restaurants, shopping and public transportation.

Applicants who do not meet minimum screening standards will not be approved.Applicant must have current photo identification and a valid social security number.Applicant's monthly household income must exceed three times the rent. All income must be from a verifiable source. Unverifiable income will not be considered.Applicants must receive positive references from all previous landlords for the previous 5 years.Applicant may not have any evictions or unpaid judgments from previous landlords.Applicant must exhibit a responsible financial life. Credit score must be a minimum of 600.A background check will be conducted on all applicants over 18. Applicant's background must exhibit a pattern of responsibility.Applicant must be a non-smoker.Occupancy is limited to 2 people per bedroom.At landlord's discretion, compensating factors such as an additional security deposit or co-signer (guarantor) may be required for qualification if Applicant fails to meet any one of the above requirements.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5096079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Orange Ave E have any available units?
604 Orange Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 Orange Ave E have?
Some of 604 Orange Ave E's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Orange Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
604 Orange Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Orange Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 Orange Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 604 Orange Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 604 Orange Ave E offers parking.
Does 604 Orange Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Orange Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Orange Ave E have a pool?
No, 604 Orange Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 604 Orange Ave E have accessible units?
No, 604 Orange Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Orange Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 Orange Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brimhall Apartments
476 Brimhall Street
St. Paul, MN 55105
Pine Tree Park - 810
810 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Evergreen East - 1263
1263 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Evergreen East - 1275
1275 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Evergreen East - 1291
1291 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Portland Avenue Apartments
1397 Portland Ave
St. Paul, MN 55104
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave
St. Paul, MN 55108
Como Lakes Apartments
807 Como Ave
St. Paul, MN 55103

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law