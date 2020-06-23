All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

533 Smith Avenue South - 2

533 Smith Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

533 Smith Avenue South, St. Paul, MN 55107
Riverview

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Just located off of the high bridge in West Saint Paul, this home has quick access to downtown Saint Paul and many other amenities. This second floor unit has been updated with a new kitchen and bathroom, as well as beautifully restored hardwoods, while also maintaining the character of the home with original woodwork and built-ins. There are three bedrooms as well as a 3 season porch. All windows have been updated in the home as well. Ready for move-in ASAP.

Tenants pay gas and electric. Landlord pays water, sewer and trash.

View 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fbQK5s2GWV6

Applicant Requirements:
Credit: 600+
Income: 3x monthly rent - combined.
Felonies: No.
Evictions: No.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 Smith Avenue South - 2 have any available units?
533 Smith Avenue South - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 533 Smith Avenue South - 2 have?
Some of 533 Smith Avenue South - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 Smith Avenue South - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
533 Smith Avenue South - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 Smith Avenue South - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 533 Smith Avenue South - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 533 Smith Avenue South - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 533 Smith Avenue South - 2 offers parking.
Does 533 Smith Avenue South - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 Smith Avenue South - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 Smith Avenue South - 2 have a pool?
No, 533 Smith Avenue South - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 533 Smith Avenue South - 2 have accessible units?
No, 533 Smith Avenue South - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 533 Smith Avenue South - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 Smith Avenue South - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
