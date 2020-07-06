520 Hazel St. North

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy Two Bedroom Single Family Home in Conway Neighborhood - Another great listing from Katie and Housing Hub!



This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom is a great place to call home. Covered front porch leads into open living room and dine in kitchen. Two spacious bedrooms and full bath, all on one floor. Unfinished basement has laundry and plenty of storage room. Large backyard and parking pad for off street parking. This home won't last long so make sure to schedule a showing right away.



Easy access to 94 and close to Target, Cub Foods and many different restaurants options.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities (electricity, gas, heat, water/sewer). Tenants are also responsible for trash ($41) and lawn care/snow removal.



This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



This home is pet friendly, however, some breed restrictions and pet fees will apply (vet records required with application).



Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.



Housing Hub application selection criteria:



1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent



For fastest response, please TEXT Katie at 651-337-9050 for questions or to schedule a showing. Make sure to mention this address in your text message .



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



