Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
520 Hazel St. North
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:08 PM

520 Hazel St. North

520 Hazel Street North · No Longer Available
St. Paul
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

520 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN 55119
Conway

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy Two Bedroom Single Family Home in Conway Neighborhood - Another great listing from Katie and Housing Hub!

This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom is a great place to call home. Covered front porch leads into open living room and dine in kitchen. Two spacious bedrooms and full bath, all on one floor. Unfinished basement has laundry and plenty of storage room. Large backyard and parking pad for off street parking. This home won't last long so make sure to schedule a showing right away.

Easy access to 94 and close to Target, Cub Foods and many different restaurants options.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities (electricity, gas, heat, water/sewer). Tenants are also responsible for trash ($41) and lawn care/snow removal.

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

This home is pet friendly, however, some breed restrictions and pet fees will apply (vet records required with application).

Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.

Housing Hub application selection criteria:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent

For fastest response, please TEXT Katie at 651-337-9050 for questions or to schedule a showing. Make sure to mention this address in your text message .

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE4359921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Hazel St. North have any available units?
520 Hazel St. North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 Hazel St. North have?
Some of 520 Hazel St. North's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Hazel St. North currently offering any rent specials?
520 Hazel St. North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Hazel St. North pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 Hazel St. North is pet friendly.
Does 520 Hazel St. North offer parking?
Yes, 520 Hazel St. North offers parking.
Does 520 Hazel St. North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Hazel St. North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Hazel St. North have a pool?
No, 520 Hazel St. North does not have a pool.
Does 520 Hazel St. North have accessible units?
No, 520 Hazel St. North does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Hazel St. North have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 Hazel St. North does not have units with dishwashers.

