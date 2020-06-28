443 Snelling Avenue S

Amenities

Another listing from Toni @ Renters Warehouse!! This 3BD/2BA home in St. Paul is available now for move in!! Main floor features, kitchen, family room, dinning room, bathroom, and 2 bedrooms. Downstairs includes living room, bathroom and bedroom. Backyard is large with a fenced in yard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care and snow removal. (RENT: $2200) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2200) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (NO PETS) To schedule a showing please email tsimms @renterswarehouse.com (no space) Property owner is NOT participating in Section 8 housing.