Last updated September 6 2019 at 5:35 PM

443 Snelling Avenue S

443 Snelling Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

443 Snelling Avenue South, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Amenities

gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
pool
Another listing from Toni @ Renters Warehouse!! This 3BD/2BA home in St. Paul is available now for move in!! Main floor features, kitchen, family room, dinning room, bathroom, and 2 bedrooms. Downstairs includes living room, bathroom and bedroom. Backyard is large with a fenced in yard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care and snow removal. (RENT: $2200) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2200) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (NO PETS) To schedule a showing please email tsimms @renterswarehouse.com (no space) Property owner is NOT participating in Section 8 housing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 Snelling Avenue S have any available units?
443 Snelling Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 443 Snelling Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
443 Snelling Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 Snelling Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 443 Snelling Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 443 Snelling Avenue S offer parking?
No, 443 Snelling Avenue S does not offer parking.
Does 443 Snelling Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 443 Snelling Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 Snelling Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 443 Snelling Avenue S has a pool.
Does 443 Snelling Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 443 Snelling Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 443 Snelling Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 443 Snelling Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 443 Snelling Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 443 Snelling Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
