420 Herschel Street

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/445f771085 ---- This cute and affordable studio apartment conveniently located close to 94 and University has everything you need and nothing you don\'t! Includes pantry, eat in kitchen, a bigger than you\'d think living/sleeping area, and bedroom. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT!!!!! Laundry on site. Street parking. All utilities included. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No Section 8, pets, or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.