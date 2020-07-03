All apartments in St. Paul
420 Herschel Street

420 Herschel Street · No Longer Available
Location

420 Herschel Street, St. Paul, MN 55104
Merriam Park East

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/445f771085 ---- This cute and affordable studio apartment conveniently located close to 94 and University has everything you need and nothing you don\'t! Includes pantry, eat in kitchen, a bigger than you\'d think living/sleeping area, and bedroom. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT!!!!! Laundry on site. Street parking. All utilities included. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No Section 8, pets, or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Herschel Street have any available units?
420 Herschel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 420 Herschel Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 Herschel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Herschel Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Herschel Street is pet friendly.
Does 420 Herschel Street offer parking?
No, 420 Herschel Street does not offer parking.
Does 420 Herschel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Herschel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Herschel Street have a pool?
No, 420 Herschel Street does not have a pool.
Does 420 Herschel Street have accessible units?
No, 420 Herschel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Herschel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Herschel Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Herschel Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Herschel Street does not have units with air conditioning.

