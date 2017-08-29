All apartments in St. Paul
402 Marshall Avenue

Location

402 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55102
Summit - University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
You will not want to miss this one! Wonderfully renovated Cathedral hill Duplex Unit for Rent. Unit features an open-air porch seating in both the front and back. Large windows let in tons of natural sunlight for a bright and welcoming living space. Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and granite countertops. Bathroom is freshly updated as well! The unit comes with a single car garage space included in rent. Next-door parking pad available for rent with an additional monthly charge. The backyard includes a beautiful shared space with cobblestone patio. Conveniently located just a couple of blocks away from local restaurants and shops. Reduced rental rate is available for 2-year lease. Contact rental agent for details regarding Pet policy. Furnishings not included with rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

