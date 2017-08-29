402 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55102 Summit - University
You will not want to miss this one! Wonderfully renovated Cathedral hill Duplex Unit for Rent. Unit features an open-air porch seating in both the front and back. Large windows let in tons of natural sunlight for a bright and welcoming living space. Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and granite countertops. Bathroom is freshly updated as well! The unit comes with a single car garage space included in rent. Next-door parking pad available for rent with an additional monthly charge. The backyard includes a beautiful shared space with cobblestone patio. Conveniently located just a couple of blocks away from local restaurants and shops. Reduced rental rate is available for 2-year lease. Contact rental agent for details regarding Pet policy. Furnishings not included with rental.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 402 Marshall Avenue have any available units?
402 Marshall Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 Marshall Avenue have?
Some of 402 Marshall Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Marshall Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
402 Marshall Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Marshall Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 Marshall Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 402 Marshall Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 402 Marshall Avenue offers parking.
Does 402 Marshall Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 Marshall Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Marshall Avenue have a pool?
No, 402 Marshall Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 402 Marshall Avenue have accessible units?
No, 402 Marshall Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Marshall Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 Marshall Avenue has units with dishwashers.
