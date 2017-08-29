402 Marshall Avenue

Amenities

You will not want to miss this one! Wonderfully renovated Cathedral hill Duplex Unit for Rent. Unit features an open-air porch seating in both the front and back. Large windows let in tons of natural sunlight for a bright and welcoming living space. Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and granite countertops. Bathroom is freshly updated as well! The unit comes with a single car garage space included in rent. Next-door parking pad available for rent with an additional monthly charge. The backyard includes a beautiful shared space with cobblestone patio. Conveniently located just a couple of blocks away from local restaurants and shops. Reduced rental rate is available for 2-year lease. Contact rental agent for details regarding Pet policy. Furnishings not included with rental.