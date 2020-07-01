380 Ramsey St Apt 3B

Amenities

For a showing of this property, please contact Layla Shea at laylas@reiprop.com or 612-801-1788.



Very Cute and Updated 2 BR Condo in Highly Desirable St Paul Location! Updated Kitchen with Granite and Stainless Steel. Gorgeous wooded view from Balcony. Open Living Room and Dining Room w lots of Natural Sunlight. Brand new Carpet Thru-out. Neutral Paint. Immaculate. Outstanding Location- Right between Summit Ave and DT St Paul. Additional Storage in Lower Level of Bldg. Shared Laundry. Will NOT Last!