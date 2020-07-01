All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:44 AM

380 Ramsey St Apt 3B

380 Ramsey Street · No Longer Available
Location

380 Ramsey Street, St. Paul, MN 55102
Summit Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
For a showing of this property, please contact Layla Shea at laylas@reiprop.com or 612-801-1788.

Very Cute and Updated 2 BR Condo in Highly Desirable St Paul Location! Updated Kitchen with Granite and Stainless Steel. Gorgeous wooded view from Balcony. Open Living Room and Dining Room w lots of Natural Sunlight. Brand new Carpet Thru-out. Neutral Paint. Immaculate. Outstanding Location- Right between Summit Ave and DT St Paul. Additional Storage in Lower Level of Bldg. Shared Laundry. Will NOT Last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 Ramsey St Apt 3B have any available units?
380 Ramsey St Apt 3B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 380 Ramsey St Apt 3B have?
Some of 380 Ramsey St Apt 3B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 Ramsey St Apt 3B currently offering any rent specials?
380 Ramsey St Apt 3B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 Ramsey St Apt 3B pet-friendly?
No, 380 Ramsey St Apt 3B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 380 Ramsey St Apt 3B offer parking?
No, 380 Ramsey St Apt 3B does not offer parking.
Does 380 Ramsey St Apt 3B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 380 Ramsey St Apt 3B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 Ramsey St Apt 3B have a pool?
No, 380 Ramsey St Apt 3B does not have a pool.
Does 380 Ramsey St Apt 3B have accessible units?
No, 380 Ramsey St Apt 3B does not have accessible units.
Does 380 Ramsey St Apt 3B have units with dishwashers?
No, 380 Ramsey St Apt 3B does not have units with dishwashers.

