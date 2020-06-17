All apartments in St. Paul
St. Paul, MN
333 Sibley Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:10 PM

333 Sibley Street

333 North Sibley Street · (612) 240-2695
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

333 North Sibley Street, St. Paul, MN 55101
Downtown St. Paul

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1514 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Situated in the heart of the Artist District in Lowertown between Mears Park and Union Depot, 333 on the Park is a historic building recently converted into luxury apartments. Conveniently located next to the light rail transit Green Line, Metro Transit bus system and the Amtrak train station. The Lowertown area hosts a vibrant collection of retail shops, cafes, bars and restaurants and is within walking distance to the Farmers Market, St. Paul Saints CHS Field and the Xcel Center. Bike trails and jogging paths are steps away and popular events like the Twin Cities Jazz Festival, Music in Mears, Lowertown Blues & Funk Fest, St. Paul Art Crawl, the Irish Fair, the Summer Beer Dabbler, Flint Hills Family Festival at the Ordway and the annual Winter Carnival are all within walking distance! History Reimagined. Living Redefined.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Sibley Street have any available units?
333 Sibley Street has a unit available for $3,265 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 Sibley Street have?
Some of 333 Sibley Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Sibley Street currently offering any rent specials?
333 Sibley Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Sibley Street pet-friendly?
No, 333 Sibley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 333 Sibley Street offer parking?
Yes, 333 Sibley Street does offer parking.
Does 333 Sibley Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 Sibley Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Sibley Street have a pool?
No, 333 Sibley Street does not have a pool.
Does 333 Sibley Street have accessible units?
No, 333 Sibley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Sibley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 Sibley Street has units with dishwashers.
