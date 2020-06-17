333 Sibley Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage microwave

Situated in the heart of the Artist District in Lowertown between Mears Park and Union Depot, 333 on the Park is a historic building recently converted into luxury apartments. Conveniently located next to the light rail transit Green Line, Metro Transit bus system and the Amtrak train station. The Lowertown area hosts a vibrant collection of retail shops, cafes, bars and restaurants and is within walking distance to the Farmers Market, St. Paul Saints CHS Field and the Xcel Center. Bike trails and jogging paths are steps away and popular events like the Twin Cities Jazz Festival, Music in Mears, Lowertown Blues & Funk Fest, St. Paul Art Crawl, the Irish Fair, the Summer Beer Dabbler, Flint Hills Family Festival at the Ordway and the annual Winter Carnival are all within walking distance! History Reimagined. Living Redefined.