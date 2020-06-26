All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

317 Arlington Ave W

317 Arlington Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

317 Arlington Avenue West, St. Paul, MN 55117
North of Maryland

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This adorable studio home is perfect for the active adult. Great location in St Paul. Has a finished attic that is great for storage. Hardwood floors in living room. Nice size backyard with a detached one car garage. There is no tub in the house, only a shower and bathroom is located on the lower level of the home. Outside of home was just painted and new will receive new roof soon. This home will go quick. It is available for August 10th. CALL TODAY.

The application is $45 per each adult.

No Section 8/UDs/Evictions or criminal background, income must be 3 times the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Arlington Ave W have any available units?
317 Arlington Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 317 Arlington Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
317 Arlington Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Arlington Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 317 Arlington Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 317 Arlington Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 317 Arlington Ave W offers parking.
Does 317 Arlington Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Arlington Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Arlington Ave W have a pool?
No, 317 Arlington Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 317 Arlington Ave W have accessible units?
No, 317 Arlington Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Arlington Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 Arlington Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Arlington Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 Arlington Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
