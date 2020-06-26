317 Arlington Ave W

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

This adorable studio home is perfect for the active adult. Great location in St Paul. Has a finished attic that is great for storage. Hardwood floors in living room. Nice size backyard with a detached one car garage. There is no tub in the house, only a shower and bathroom is located on the lower level of the home. Outside of home was just painted and new will receive new roof soon. This home will go quick. It is available for August 10th. CALL TODAY.



The application is $45 per each adult.



No Section 8/UDs/Evictions or criminal background, income must be 3 times the rent.