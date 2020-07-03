294 Winifred Street E

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dff8ae9036 ----

Available NOW, this property is the lower level unit of a duplex. The property recently had some updates completed that include a full renovated bathroom and new paint. The unit features 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with roughly 1100 square feet of living space.



Be sure to act quick as this unit will not be available for long!



Property Features:



4 Bedrooms



1 Bathroom



Newly renovated bathroom



Hardwood Floors



Deck



Garage Parking



onsite laundry



great location with easy access to Downtown St. Paul



Special Lease Terms:



1. 12 months or longer lease term



2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18



3. This property is NOT voucher approved.



4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, trash, phone, internet, and cable. Tenants also responsible for lawn care and snow removal with tenant provided tools



5. Pets - See Agent for details.



6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application.



7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.



?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for more details



9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds