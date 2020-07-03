All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated May 2 2019 at 9:13 PM

294 Winifred Street E

294 Winifred Street East · No Longer Available
Location

294 Winifred Street East, St. Paul, MN 55107
Concord - Robert

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dff8ae9036 ----
Available NOW, this property is the lower level unit of a duplex. The property recently had some updates completed that include a full renovated bathroom and new paint. The unit features 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with roughly 1100 square feet of living space.

Be sure to act quick as this unit will not be available for long!

Property Features:

4 Bedrooms

1 Bathroom

Newly renovated bathroom

Hardwood Floors

Deck

Garage Parking

onsite laundry

great location with easy access to Downtown St. Paul

Special Lease Terms:

1. 12 months or longer lease term

2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18

3. This property is NOT voucher approved.

4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, trash, phone, internet, and cable. Tenants also responsible for lawn care and snow removal with tenant provided tools

5. Pets - See Agent for details.

6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application.

7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.

?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for more details

9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 294 Winifred Street E have any available units?
294 Winifred Street E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 294 Winifred Street E have?
Some of 294 Winifred Street E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 294 Winifred Street E currently offering any rent specials?
294 Winifred Street E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 294 Winifred Street E pet-friendly?
Yes, 294 Winifred Street E is pet friendly.
Does 294 Winifred Street E offer parking?
Yes, 294 Winifred Street E offers parking.
Does 294 Winifred Street E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 294 Winifred Street E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 294 Winifred Street E have a pool?
No, 294 Winifred Street E does not have a pool.
Does 294 Winifred Street E have accessible units?
No, 294 Winifred Street E does not have accessible units.
Does 294 Winifred Street E have units with dishwashers?
No, 294 Winifred Street E does not have units with dishwashers.

