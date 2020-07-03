All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated August 19 2019 at 10:27 PM

282 Harrison Ave #4

282 Harrison Ave · No Longer Available
Location

282 Harrison Ave, St. Paul, MN 55102
West Seventh

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Nice 2 bedroom unit in 4-plex just blocks from downtown St. Paul. Recently redone counter tops and flooring, hardwood in living room, newer carpet in the spacious bedrooms. Off street parking, laundry on-site, plenty of yard space.

~ Tenant pays gas & electric

~ Available Sept. 1st

~ Rent $1200 per month

~ Deposit one months rent

~ No smoking, no pets

~ Not Section 8 Certified

~ $45 application fee per adult

~ Qualifications/Criteria -- Applicants must have a credit score of 590+, gross income of 3X the rent amount, Debt to Income Ratio cannot exceed 50%, No felonies less than 10 years old and no evictions within the last 5 years.

For a Private Showing contact Archer Properties Group at 651-705-7957

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 282 Harrison Ave #4 have any available units?
282 Harrison Ave #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 282 Harrison Ave #4 have?
Some of 282 Harrison Ave #4's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 282 Harrison Ave #4 currently offering any rent specials?
282 Harrison Ave #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 282 Harrison Ave #4 pet-friendly?
No, 282 Harrison Ave #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 282 Harrison Ave #4 offer parking?
Yes, 282 Harrison Ave #4 offers parking.
Does 282 Harrison Ave #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 282 Harrison Ave #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 282 Harrison Ave #4 have a pool?
No, 282 Harrison Ave #4 does not have a pool.
Does 282 Harrison Ave #4 have accessible units?
No, 282 Harrison Ave #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 282 Harrison Ave #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 282 Harrison Ave #4 does not have units with dishwashers.

