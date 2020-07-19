All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

266 Belvidere Street E

266 Belvidere Street East · No Longer Available
Location

266 Belvidere Street East, St. Paul, MN 55107
Baker - Annapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 3 Bedroom Home Near West St. Paul!! - Another great listing from Steve and Housing Hub!

This 3 bedroom home sits on a quiet street within walking distance to several parks, including one a block away! It' just a few minute drive to downtown St. Paul, and easy access to highways, shopping and restaurants.

Main floor is hardwood floors with an open floor plan of the living room, dining and remodeled kitchen. All appliances are stainless steel and only a few years old. Bathroom upstairs has been renovated as well.

Back yard has a patio and gazebo for summertime lounging and also a large 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer included in the unfinished basement that also has tons of storage space.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities including trash ($45 monthly) as well as lawn care and snow removal.

This home is pet-friendly, however some breed restrictions and pet deposit and fees will apply.

This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call or text Steve S. at 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing!

Application Criteria:
1. Preferred credit score of 650+
2. Good rental history:No UDs or Evictions
3. Clean background: No Felonies
4. Gross monthly income must be 2.5x the monthly rent
5. 12 month minimum lease term

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE2343008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 Belvidere Street E have any available units?
266 Belvidere Street E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 266 Belvidere Street E have?
Some of 266 Belvidere Street E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 266 Belvidere Street E currently offering any rent specials?
266 Belvidere Street E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 Belvidere Street E pet-friendly?
Yes, 266 Belvidere Street E is pet friendly.
Does 266 Belvidere Street E offer parking?
Yes, 266 Belvidere Street E offers parking.
Does 266 Belvidere Street E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 266 Belvidere Street E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 Belvidere Street E have a pool?
No, 266 Belvidere Street E does not have a pool.
Does 266 Belvidere Street E have accessible units?
No, 266 Belvidere Street E does not have accessible units.
Does 266 Belvidere Street E have units with dishwashers?
No, 266 Belvidere Street E does not have units with dishwashers.
