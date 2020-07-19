266 Belvidere Street E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming 3 Bedroom Home Near West St. Paul!! - Another great listing from Steve and Housing Hub!



This 3 bedroom home sits on a quiet street within walking distance to several parks, including one a block away! It' just a few minute drive to downtown St. Paul, and easy access to highways, shopping and restaurants.



Main floor is hardwood floors with an open floor plan of the living room, dining and remodeled kitchen. All appliances are stainless steel and only a few years old. Bathroom upstairs has been renovated as well.



Back yard has a patio and gazebo for summertime lounging and also a large 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer included in the unfinished basement that also has tons of storage space.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities including trash ($45 monthly) as well as lawn care and snow removal.



This home is pet-friendly, however some breed restrictions and pet deposit and fees will apply.



This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call or text Steve S. at 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing!



Application Criteria:

1. Preferred credit score of 650+

2. Good rental history:No UDs or Evictions

3. Clean background: No Felonies

4. Gross monthly income must be 2.5x the monthly rent

5. 12 month minimum lease term



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



