Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

We would be thrilled to have you join us in the charming and energetic Macalester-Groveland neighborhood. We’ve created well-thought-out residences full of modern luxuries and conveniences. All nestled right in the middle of a place proud of its history and excited about its future. Enjoy all the amenities you’ve always dreamed of and even the amenities you never knew you wanted. We’ve thought of everything, so you can simply sit back and enjoy. Studio $1275-1564, 1BR $1430-1775, 2 BR $2195-3275