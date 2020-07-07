All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

245 Snelling Ave S 4

245 Snelling Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

245 Snelling Avenue South, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Unit 4 Available 06/15/20 St. Clair Building - Property Id: 132943

If you enjoy a restored, vintage building with all of its charm, then you will enjoy living here! You will find our UPDATED apartments sunny, homey, roomy, quiet and a GREAT VALUE. Our bldg and apts have been completely updated. We maintain our building to a very high standard with emphasis on upkeep and service. Safe, secure and owner managed!

Rare availability of a west and north facing 1-bedrm apt available June 15th (possibly earlier). Rent includes FREE PARKING, FREE LAUNDRY, FREE LARGE STORAGE ROOM! Tenant pays electric and gas for stove. Best value in MAC-GROVELAND Neighborhood! Seeing is believing!

NEIGHBORHOOD HIGHLIGHTS:
High walk score of 73
On the A Line Rapid bus service
Walking distance to neighborhood amenities
Located on south side of Macalester College
Great value in Mac-Groveland Neighborhood

Please note that the pics in this post may not be of the apartment available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132943
Property Id 132943

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5745715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Snelling Ave S 4 have any available units?
245 Snelling Ave S 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 Snelling Ave S 4 have?
Some of 245 Snelling Ave S 4's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Snelling Ave S 4 currently offering any rent specials?
245 Snelling Ave S 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Snelling Ave S 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 Snelling Ave S 4 is pet friendly.
Does 245 Snelling Ave S 4 offer parking?
Yes, 245 Snelling Ave S 4 offers parking.
Does 245 Snelling Ave S 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 Snelling Ave S 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Snelling Ave S 4 have a pool?
No, 245 Snelling Ave S 4 does not have a pool.
Does 245 Snelling Ave S 4 have accessible units?
No, 245 Snelling Ave S 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Snelling Ave S 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 Snelling Ave S 4 does not have units with dishwashers.

