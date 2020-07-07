245 Snelling Ave S 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

Unit 4 Available 06/15/20 St. Clair Building - Property Id: 132943



If you enjoy a restored, vintage building with all of its charm, then you will enjoy living here! You will find our UPDATED apartments sunny, homey, roomy, quiet and a GREAT VALUE. Our bldg and apts have been completely updated. We maintain our building to a very high standard with emphasis on upkeep and service. Safe, secure and owner managed!



Rare availability of a west and north facing 1-bedrm apt available June 15th (possibly earlier). Rent includes FREE PARKING, FREE LAUNDRY, FREE LARGE STORAGE ROOM! Tenant pays electric and gas for stove. Best value in MAC-GROVELAND Neighborhood! Seeing is believing!



NEIGHBORHOOD HIGHLIGHTS:

High walk score of 73

On the A Line Rapid bus service

Walking distance to neighborhood amenities

Located on south side of Macalester College

Great value in Mac-Groveland Neighborhood



Please note that the pics in this post may not be of the apartment available.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132943

No Dogs Allowed



