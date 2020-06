Amenities

$1900 - 1888 3 bedroom charmer just two blocks from the St. Paul UofM campus. This property is located in the beautiful St. Anthony Park neighborhood of St. Paul, is partially furnished (more or less furnishing possible), and has onsite laundry. The house features high ceilings, built-ins, hardwood floors, a large bright and sunny kitchen, and 1 ½ baths. Walking distance to amenities and centrally located in the Twin Cities.