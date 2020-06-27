214 4th Street East

Amenities

Available Immediately! Ask about Specials for October signed lease!!! Loft style home in historic Union Depot. Corner condo right in the heart of Lowertown. Amazing amenities throughout. Huge windows, exposed brick, 20 ft tall terracotta ceilings, Terrazzo flooring, GE profile stainless appliances, Independent heating/cooling, In-unit washer/dryer, Subway tile bathroom, Kohler fixtures, Modern trim/finishes, Club room, Rooftop deck w/ Mississippi river view, Workout Facility, Storage Locker, Underground parking, Sky-way connection, Restaurant, Coffee shop, and Lightrail access. Available Immediately! Contract parking starts as low as $35/month. Move-in fee $250. Pets OK with Pet fee.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/214-4th-st-e-st-paul-mn-55101-usa-unit-201/08596bb5-7c57-4833-a0e4-68cb6e1064f7



(RLNE5137399)