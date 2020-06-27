All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 214 4th Street East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
214 4th Street East
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

214 4th Street East

214 East 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Downtown St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

214 East 4th Street, St. Paul, MN 55101
Downtown St. Paul

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Immediately! Ask about Specials for October signed lease!!! Loft style home in historic Union Depot. Corner condo right in the heart of Lowertown. Amazing amenities throughout. Huge windows, exposed brick, 20 ft tall terracotta ceilings, Terrazzo flooring, GE profile stainless appliances, Independent heating/cooling, In-unit washer/dryer, Subway tile bathroom, Kohler fixtures, Modern trim/finishes, Club room, Rooftop deck w/ Mississippi river view, Workout Facility, Storage Locker, Underground parking, Sky-way connection, Restaurant, Coffee shop, and Lightrail access. Available Immediately! Contract parking starts as low as $35/month. Move-in fee $250. Pets OK with Pet fee.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/214-4th-st-e-st-paul-mn-55101-usa-unit-201/08596bb5-7c57-4833-a0e4-68cb6e1064f7

(RLNE5137399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 4th Street East have any available units?
214 4th Street East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 4th Street East have?
Some of 214 4th Street East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 4th Street East currently offering any rent specials?
214 4th Street East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 4th Street East pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 4th Street East is pet friendly.
Does 214 4th Street East offer parking?
Yes, 214 4th Street East offers parking.
Does 214 4th Street East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 4th Street East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 4th Street East have a pool?
No, 214 4th Street East does not have a pool.
Does 214 4th Street East have accessible units?
No, 214 4th Street East does not have accessible units.
Does 214 4th Street East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 4th Street East has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Jax
253 4th Street East
St. Paul, MN 55101
Wilson Ridge
1276 Wilson Ave
St. Paul, MN 55106
Grand & Dale
628 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
Evergreen East - 1281
1281 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Park Vista - 1457
1457 Arlington Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St
St. Paul, MN 55101
Cottage Terrace
330 Cottage Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
John Snell Apartments
550 Snelling Avenue North
St. Paul, MN 55104

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law