All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 2133 Clear Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
2133 Clear Ave
Last updated November 15 2019 at 3:36 AM

2133 Clear Ave

2133 East Clear Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2133 East Clear Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55119
Southern Hayden Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a beautifully done eat-in kitchen! This property also features hardwood floors, a bonus carpeted living room with a built-in bar, laundry, a dishwasher, and a back deck! A one car detached garage, backyard shed, and a work space area are also included! This property was remodeled in 2018.

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water, & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at (612) 547-9818 questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2133 Clear Ave have any available units?
2133 Clear Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 2133 Clear Ave have?
Some of 2133 Clear Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2133 Clear Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2133 Clear Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2133 Clear Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2133 Clear Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2133 Clear Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2133 Clear Ave offers parking.
Does 2133 Clear Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2133 Clear Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2133 Clear Ave have a pool?
No, 2133 Clear Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2133 Clear Ave have accessible units?
No, 2133 Clear Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2133 Clear Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2133 Clear Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkview - 1226
1226 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Charles Apartments
1571 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Grand & Dale
628 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
Hampden Square
2333 Long Ave
St. Paul, MN 55114
EVERGREEN EAST
1265 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
Lexington Hills
360 S Lexington Pkwy
St. Paul, MN 55105
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St
St. Paul, MN 55101
The Lofts at Farmers Market
260 5th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law