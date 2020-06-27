All apartments in St. Paul
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
2117 Carroll Ave
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

2117 Carroll Ave

2117 West Carroll Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2117 West Carroll Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Merriam Park West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath short term rental available now - March 31st - Beautiful short term rental available (sorry students not allowed). This home exudes Charm and Character with fantastic thoughtful updates in the desirable Pill Hill neighborhood. Enter the front porch through the foyer to see the beautiful living room with fireplace, charming woodwork, freshly refinished hardwood floors, plenty of windows and a very functional sunroom off the formal dining room. Fantastic kitchen with custom cabinets, plenty of storage, high end stainless appliances and solid surface counters. Down the hall to a cute main floor half bath. On the second floor 3 good sized bedrooms, a full bath and an office all with beautiful hardwood floors. Top floor bedroom has douglas fir flooring and plenty of natural light. Lower level is finished with a family room featuring a gas burning fireplace, a 3/4 bath, a wonderful laundry room and the 5th bedroom. Fantastic corner lot with wonderful gardens and 2 car detached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 Carroll Ave have any available units?
2117 Carroll Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 2117 Carroll Ave have?
Some of 2117 Carroll Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 Carroll Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2117 Carroll Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 Carroll Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2117 Carroll Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2117 Carroll Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2117 Carroll Ave offers parking.
Does 2117 Carroll Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2117 Carroll Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 Carroll Ave have a pool?
No, 2117 Carroll Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2117 Carroll Ave have accessible units?
No, 2117 Carroll Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 Carroll Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2117 Carroll Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
