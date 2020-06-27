2117 Carroll Ave

Amenities

Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath short term rental available now - March 31st - Beautiful short term rental available (sorry students not allowed). This home exudes Charm and Character with fantastic thoughtful updates in the desirable Pill Hill neighborhood. Enter the front porch through the foyer to see the beautiful living room with fireplace, charming woodwork, freshly refinished hardwood floors, plenty of windows and a very functional sunroom off the formal dining room. Fantastic kitchen with custom cabinets, plenty of storage, high end stainless appliances and solid surface counters. Down the hall to a cute main floor half bath. On the second floor 3 good sized bedrooms, a full bath and an office all with beautiful hardwood floors. Top floor bedroom has douglas fir flooring and plenty of natural light. Lower level is finished with a family room featuring a gas burning fireplace, a 3/4 bath, a wonderful laundry room and the 5th bedroom. Fantastic corner lot with wonderful gardens and 2 car detached garage.



(RLNE5139068)