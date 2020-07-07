2108 Randolph Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Hello! Tons of charm and super location in one of Saint Paul's preferred neighborhoods. Easy access to St. Kate's, St. Thomas., and Macalester. Easy access to both downtowns and airport.



Many updates to this 2 Bedroom upstairs level duplex. Includes dishwasher, free laundry, full living room and full dining room. New energy efficient windows. Balcony and Patio.



Security Deposit: 1.25X the Rent



Pet Rent: $50 per month per pet.. Limit 2 Pets. No Dogs.



Garage Available: $50/month

Off Street Surface Parking: $25/month



Water paid by LANDLORD

Gas/Elec paid by TENANT.



APPLICANT CRITERIA: Income Requirement is 2.75X the rent. Income will be verified. If average Credit Score of all applicants is below 600, then the Security Deposit would be 2X the rent. Minimum average Credit Score 500. Co-Signers welcome. Application fee $45 per applicant. WE REQUIRE A CLEAN RENTAL AND CRIMINAL BACKGROUND FOR ALL RESIDENTS. NO EVICTIONS/ UNLAWFUL DETAINERS in the last 7 years. NO FELONY'S. NO GROSS MISDEMEANORS. NO MORE THAN 3 MISDEMEANOR IN THE LAST 5 YEARS (less petty misdemeanors). NO SMOKING.



Thank You! Bryan