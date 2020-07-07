All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:18 AM

2108 Randolph Avenue

Location

2108 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Highland

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Hello! Tons of charm and super location in one of Saint Paul's preferred neighborhoods. Easy access to St. Kate's, St. Thomas., and Macalester. Easy access to both downtowns and airport.

Many updates to this 2 Bedroom upstairs level duplex. Includes dishwasher, free laundry, full living room and full dining room. New energy efficient windows. Balcony and Patio.

Security Deposit: 1.25X the Rent

Pet Rent: $50 per month per pet.. Limit 2 Pets. No Dogs.

Garage Available: $50/month
Off Street Surface Parking: $25/month

Water paid by LANDLORD
Gas/Elec paid by TENANT.

APPLICANT CRITERIA: Income Requirement is 2.75X the rent. Income will be verified. If average Credit Score of all applicants is below 600, then the Security Deposit would be 2X the rent. Minimum average Credit Score 500. Co-Signers welcome. Application fee $45 per applicant. WE REQUIRE A CLEAN RENTAL AND CRIMINAL BACKGROUND FOR ALL RESIDENTS. NO EVICTIONS/ UNLAWFUL DETAINERS in the last 7 years. NO FELONY'S. NO GROSS MISDEMEANORS. NO MORE THAN 3 MISDEMEANOR IN THE LAST 5 YEARS (less petty misdemeanors). NO SMOKING.

Thank You! Bryan

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 Randolph Avenue have any available units?
2108 Randolph Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 2108 Randolph Avenue have?
Some of 2108 Randolph Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 Randolph Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Randolph Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Randolph Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2108 Randolph Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2108 Randolph Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2108 Randolph Avenue offers parking.
Does 2108 Randolph Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 Randolph Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Randolph Avenue have a pool?
No, 2108 Randolph Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2108 Randolph Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2108 Randolph Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 Randolph Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2108 Randolph Avenue has units with dishwashers.

