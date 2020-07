Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Spacious corner unit 1 bedroom apartment on Grand Ave! Enjoy living in a unit with an updated kitchen and bathroom. The apartment features beautiful recently refinished hardwood floors, new windows that give the apartment tons of natural light and great closet space. The unit is in a small building with 15 units and has laundry and storage lockers. Rent includes heat, water and trash. Tenant is responsible for electricity and cooking gas.

No Dogs Allowed



