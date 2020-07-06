All apartments in St. Paul
1873 Garden Way
1873 Garden Way

1873 Garden Way · No Longer Available
Location

1873 Garden Way, St. Paul, MN 55119
Conway

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HAZEL GARDENS... - Spacious 3 BR / 3 BA / 2 CAR Middle-Unit Townhome Available 1/1/20! Situated within a Small 10-Unit Homeowners Association, Conveniently Located off 94 & White Bear Lake. Sprawling Unit - Don't Let Pic's Deceive You - 2 BRs Up, 1 BR Down, In-Unit Washer/Dryer, Vaulted Ceilings, and Much More - Great Space in a Great Place for your Beautiful Face! Other Details Apply:

FOR RENT = 1873 Garden Way, St. Paul, MN 55119
AVAILABLE = 1/1/20!
TERM = 6 Month, Minimum (Premium May Apply) - 18 Month Preferred!
APPLICATION FEE = $75/Applicant (18 YO+)
RENT = $1,795/Month
PETS = Conditional on Type, Size, #, Deposit
DEPOSIT + FEES = 1 Month's Rent + $300 Non-Refundable Administration Fee
TENANT UTILITIES = Tenant Responsible for All (Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash)
OWNER UTILITIES = HOA Dues (Includes Exterior Maintenance)
SECTION 8 = NOT APPROVED!
SMOKING = NO (Not Even Outside - Thank you :()!

(RLNE5354282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1873 Garden Way have any available units?
1873 Garden Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1873 Garden Way currently offering any rent specials?
1873 Garden Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1873 Garden Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1873 Garden Way is pet friendly.
Does 1873 Garden Way offer parking?
No, 1873 Garden Way does not offer parking.
Does 1873 Garden Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1873 Garden Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1873 Garden Way have a pool?
No, 1873 Garden Way does not have a pool.
Does 1873 Garden Way have accessible units?
No, 1873 Garden Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1873 Garden Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1873 Garden Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1873 Garden Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1873 Garden Way does not have units with air conditioning.

