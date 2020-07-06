Amenities

HAZEL GARDENS... - Spacious 3 BR / 3 BA / 2 CAR Middle-Unit Townhome Available 1/1/20! Situated within a Small 10-Unit Homeowners Association, Conveniently Located off 94 & White Bear Lake. Sprawling Unit - Don't Let Pic's Deceive You - 2 BRs Up, 1 BR Down, In-Unit Washer/Dryer, Vaulted Ceilings, and Much More - Great Space in a Great Place for your Beautiful Face! Other Details Apply:



FOR RENT = 1873 Garden Way, St. Paul, MN 55119

AVAILABLE = 1/1/20!

TERM = 6 Month, Minimum (Premium May Apply) - 18 Month Preferred!

APPLICATION FEE = $75/Applicant (18 YO+)

RENT = $1,795/Month

PETS = Conditional on Type, Size, #, Deposit

DEPOSIT + FEES = 1 Month's Rent + $300 Non-Refundable Administration Fee

TENANT UTILITIES = Tenant Responsible for All (Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash)

OWNER UTILITIES = HOA Dues (Includes Exterior Maintenance)

SECTION 8 = NOT APPROVED!

SMOKING = NO (Not Even Outside - Thank you :()!



