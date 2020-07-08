All apartments in St. Paul
1800 Graham Avenue

1800 West Graham Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1800 West Graham Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55116
Highland

Amenities

garage
gym
fireplace
car wash area
internet access
Located just off West 7th and close to Shepard Road/Mississippi River Blvd. in St. Paul, this Highland Pointe 2BR, 2BA condo with tandem parking stalls included in rent is an amazing value. Highland Point offers easy access to 35E, the MSP Airport and a short drive to downtown St. Paul, but sitting along miles of park area affording quiet enjoyable living. Highland Point amenities include professional onsite management, fitness room, party room, car wash. Included in rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls, water/sewer/trash, basic cable and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Graham Avenue have any available units?
1800 Graham Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 Graham Avenue have?
Some of 1800 Graham Avenue's amenities include garage, gym, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Graham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Graham Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Graham Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1800 Graham Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1800 Graham Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1800 Graham Avenue offers parking.
Does 1800 Graham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 Graham Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Graham Avenue have a pool?
No, 1800 Graham Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1800 Graham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1800 Graham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Graham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1800 Graham Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

