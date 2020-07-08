1800 Graham Avenue

Amenities

garage gym fireplace car wash area internet access

Located just off West 7th and close to Shepard Road/Mississippi River Blvd. in St. Paul, this Highland Pointe 2BR, 2BA condo with tandem parking stalls included in rent is an amazing value. Highland Point offers easy access to 35E, the MSP Airport and a short drive to downtown St. Paul, but sitting along miles of park area affording quiet enjoyable living. Highland Point amenities include professional onsite management, fitness room, party room, car wash. Included in rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls, water/sewer/trash, basic cable and internet.