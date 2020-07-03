1757 Thomas Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5450fd0085 ---- This recently rehabbed and sparkling clean garden level one bedroom apartment in St. Paul features fresh paint, new flooring, and tons of closet space. Open concept throughout, galley kitchen with room to eat in. Located close to new Allianz Field, Hamline University, light rail, breweries and more. Shared laundry in unit, private storage closet in laundry rom Come see it today! Tenant responsible for electric. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No pets, section 8, or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker