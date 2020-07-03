All apartments in St. Paul
1757 Thomas Avenue

1757 Thomas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1757 Thomas Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Hamline - Midway

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5450fd0085 ---- This recently rehabbed and sparkling clean garden level one bedroom apartment in St. Paul features fresh paint, new flooring, and tons of closet space. Open concept throughout, galley kitchen with room to eat in. Located close to new Allianz Field, Hamline University, light rail, breweries and more. Shared laundry in unit, private storage closet in laundry rom Come see it today! Tenant responsible for electric. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No pets, section 8, or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1757 Thomas Avenue have any available units?
1757 Thomas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1757 Thomas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1757 Thomas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1757 Thomas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1757 Thomas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1757 Thomas Avenue offer parking?
No, 1757 Thomas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1757 Thomas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1757 Thomas Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1757 Thomas Avenue have a pool?
No, 1757 Thomas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1757 Thomas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1757 Thomas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1757 Thomas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1757 Thomas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1757 Thomas Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1757 Thomas Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

