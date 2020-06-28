All apartments in St. Paul
1755 Lincoln Ave
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:06 AM

1755 Lincoln Ave

1755 Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1755 Lincoln Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
coffee bar
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Available Oct 30. Rare opportunity, short term 6 month lease offered with this wonderful home in a fabulous location.!Original woodwork throughout with hardwood floors, leaded glass and gorgeous built in buffet. Open main floor leading to kitchen that opens to a back deck and a large, private fenced backyard. The second floor boasts 3 spacious bedrooms and an office with stairs that lead to the vaulted third floor Master. Bright and sunny Master with custom, built-in shelves and cabinets. Front porch. Unfinished lower level offers ample head room for storage. Steps away from all of the restaurants, coffee shops and retail on charming Grand Avenue.
Possible rent to own.
This is NOT available for fall 2020 school year. 6 month only lease.
Please call to set up a showing.
763-458-6695

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1755 Lincoln Ave have any available units?
1755 Lincoln Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1755 Lincoln Ave have?
Some of 1755 Lincoln Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1755 Lincoln Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1755 Lincoln Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 Lincoln Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1755 Lincoln Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1755 Lincoln Ave offer parking?
No, 1755 Lincoln Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1755 Lincoln Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1755 Lincoln Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 Lincoln Ave have a pool?
No, 1755 Lincoln Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1755 Lincoln Ave have accessible units?
No, 1755 Lincoln Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1755 Lincoln Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1755 Lincoln Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
