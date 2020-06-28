1755 Lincoln Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar

Available Oct 30. Rare opportunity, short term 6 month lease offered with this wonderful home in a fabulous location.!Original woodwork throughout with hardwood floors, leaded glass and gorgeous built in buffet. Open main floor leading to kitchen that opens to a back deck and a large, private fenced backyard. The second floor boasts 3 spacious bedrooms and an office with stairs that lead to the vaulted third floor Master. Bright and sunny Master with custom, built-in shelves and cabinets. Front porch. Unfinished lower level offers ample head room for storage. Steps away from all of the restaurants, coffee shops and retail on charming Grand Avenue.

Possible rent to own.

This is NOT available for fall 2020 school year. 6 month only lease.

Please call to set up a showing.

763-458-6695